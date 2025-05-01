Scout who found Arsenal's Partey: He does things in that team that nobody else does

Talent-spotter and club owner Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has opened up about Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey who he found whilst in Ghana.

The biggest challenge for manager Mikel Arteta heading into Tueday’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain was the absence of Partey. The 31-year-old is the glue in midfield and often holds a game together much like teammate Declan Rice. Partey has been in excellent form in recent weeks and now the man who found him has opened up about what he offers to the North London side.

Speaking to The Sun, Palmer expressed how Partey is unlike any other player under Arteta and brings more than people think to the side.

“He does things nobody else does. If you look at the goal Arsenal conceded against PSG that’s normally where he dominates.

"His importance is quite clear, he does things in that team that nobody else does.”

Partey’s contract is running down and reports suggest that there have been no strong negotiations in recent weeks which suggests that he may leave the club once the season ends. Palmer stated that it is his chance to make his mark and prove himself to Arteta in an attempt to stay at the club for a few more seasons.

"This is probably his best season since he went there, and if there’s a chance for him to stay, then that should be his home.

"The fans love him, and I know he could make more money elsewhere, but I know him and he’s got it in him to play at the highest level for the next five years.

"So why not do that at one of the best clubs in the world?"