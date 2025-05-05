Dortmund's Gittens announces he is leaving as Arsenal and Chelsea links continue to grow

Arsenal are interested in a move for Jamie Gittens and reports now claim that he has announced he is leaving the club this summer.

According to Sky Sports, via Ruhr Nachrichten the 20-year-old has “already announced” his exit in the dressing room to his teammates which only helps rumours that he will be joining the Gunners in the coming months. The youngster has bagged eight goals in 30 Bundesliga matches and four more in the Champions League in what has been his best campaign so far.

Advertisement Advertisement

Football.London report that talks with rival side Chelsea have already started but he is said to prefer a move to North London under manager Mikel Arteta due to the better possibility for minutes on the pitch in a smaller squad. Dortmund are said to be asking around £43M for the talented winger who could rival Gabriel Martinelli in the left winger position.

Arteta's men are on course to finish second for the third successive season but could still challenge for the Champions League as they prepare to face Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain this week. Gittens will be watching both Chelsea and Arsenal in action over the next few days as he makes a decision on his future which is looking brighter than ever as top sides enter the race for his signature.