Arsenal's Raya on facing Real Madrid: We are here just to write our own history

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has spoken to the press ahead of their Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Arsenal's 3-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Real Madrid at the Emirates stunned the current champions who will be hoping that the Santiago Bernabeu’s atmosphere will be enough to help them bounce back against the Gunners. Raya says Arsenal are focused solely on themselves in the tie as he spoke to the press ahead of the clash.

Advertisement Advertisement

“You try to be focused on what you can control,” said Raya in his pre-game press conference.

“You can control your actions, you can control what you do, you can’t control the outside and the noise and all that, so you have to be very, very focused on what you can do yourself, that’s the most important thing.

“We cannot think about the fans, the stadium or the atmosphere, we just have to think about ourselves, what we control on the pitch, with the ball. Play the same way that we played in the first game, and create chances to score goals.

“We are here just to write our own history. I think we win the game and go to the semi-finals, that’s what we want to do, that’s what we’re going to try and achieve.”

The Spanish international also spoke to TNT Sports and revealed that his side must perform as well as last time if they want to stand a chance against the La Liga giants who will be eyeing a comeback in the second leg.

"Do exactly the same. It sounds simple, but try to approach it the same way, and try to approach it like we want to win the game.

"That's the most important thing. That's a big message from everyone, just to go out on the pitch and be convinced that we can win the game. With the momentum we have, that will help us a lot."