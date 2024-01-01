Girona coach Michel finds positives in Celta Vigo draw

Girona coach Michel drew positives from their 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo.

Girona had the lead through Yangel Herrera, before Iago Aspas struck Celta's equaliser nine minutes before normal time.

Afterwards, Michel says he saw positives ahead of Girona's first ever Champions League home game this week.

The match:

"It was a match of power to power. We had the ball and we lacked forcefulness in zone three. I'm happy because I have the feeling that with the ball my team dominated, we didn't do badly even though they put us under pressure in the first 15 minutes of the second half. I congratulated the Celta coach because I think it was a good match."

Aspas equaliser:

"When there is no pressure, the defensive line must not shift and we have retreated a lot. It is difficult to defend second plays, second line arrivals. If you do not finish plays, that happens because it came from an action in which we could attack."

Abel Ruiz's partner:

"The idea is to have more determination in zone three, we have the skills but I need to know all the players. With Danjuma we wanted to pin down the winger thanks to his one-on-one skills. As a coach you need security and we don't have training sessions since we play every three days. We have reached zone three but we haven't finished as we should have."

Finishing:

"Until the goal, in the first half, we can't have so much ball but not shoot at goal. We have to do it more because that means the opponent has to start from scratch and you are more well positioned."

Rotations:

"I didn't manage, everything was planned. The tactical idea was that, to have two fast centre-backs on the outside like Krejci and Francés, and one who could go up to where they let us with Blind. We need everyone at 100%, everyone was ready"

Home debut in the Champions League:

"The important match was today against Celta. On Wednesday in the Champions League we will see. Now we will look for ways to hurt Feyenoord, the competition does not allow us to test but rather to think about putting out the best eleven"

Injuries:

"This is the biggest concern I have about the game. We have no experience of playing every three days. If Romeu has to play in midfield for several weeks, we will be left with no chance. We will see what the tests tell us."

Oversaturation of matches:

"We are inexperienced and every day we look for solutions to the new reality. The players have raised their voices and Girona cannot manage like the big teams. If today we were thinking about the Champions League, they would have scored four against us. Do we lose two players? Well, that's how it is. We have to train as little as possible and analyse a lot from the office."