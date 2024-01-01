Girona fullback Arnau: Without Gazzaniga's saves PSG would've been 4-0 ahead

Girona fullback Arnau Martinez has rejected doubts over goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Girona's keeper was impressive last night at PSG, but ultimately conceded a 90th minute own goal for the 1-0 Champions League defeat.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arnau later said:"I think the team has competed with a team like PSG. I am very proud of the team and how we have worked. We knew that defending with the ball, which is what we do best, we would have our moments.

"If he (Gazzaniga) doesn't stop the shots he's stopped, we might be 3-0 or 4-0 down. It's a mistake, it's okay. In the end, we support each other. It's time to forget about this game and look ahead to Saturday."