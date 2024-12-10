Valverde admits Real Madrid "in situation we're not used to" ahead of Atalanta clash

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde admits they're in an unfamiliar position going into tonight's Champions League clash with Atalanta.

Real go to La Dea sitting in 24th place on the Champions League table, with Valverde conceding it's a new experience for the title holders.

Key for tomorrow?

"We're in a situation we're not used to and the only way to change the third is to go out on the pitch at our best, to show everything we've worked on these days. Strength at the back and efficiency up front. We know Atalanta can mark man-to-man, but that can benefit us because of the players we have. Let's think about that."

How does it feel to look at the table and see yourself 24th?

"It's tough, obviously. Because we're not used to going through these moments; we're always at the top. But we have to be calm, accept that it's part of football, part of the process, and trust in the work. Hopefully at the end of the season we'll enjoy titles. Despite winning so much, we have to keep our feet on the ground."

Atalanta's high pressure and the lesson of San Mamés?

"What happened in San Mamés was very useful for me. To improve, to learn, to make sure that a mistake like that doesn't happen again. It will be a team that will put us in a lot of difficulties and that will put men on top of us, but we have very fast and skilful players. We are players made for these games."

How do you see yourself personally?

"No, no. We haven't spoken much. Very little, or almost nothing. But I have all the advice he's given me over the years. I can't screw him up much more. It's up to me. And I can't ask him for advice as a full-back... That would be too much! I want to be helpful to the team, to give my all wherever they put me and where they need me. Sometimes games don't go the way I would like... and at San Mamés I made a mistake that cost me the game, something that hadn't happened to me in my entire career. It was hard to sleep that night, but that's football. The important thing is to move forward and show that, as one of the captains, I can be an example."

The 'sticks' to Ancelotti?

"Well, it's part of our job. Sometimes you'll put us on an altar and that's nice... but when things don't go well, it seems like they're the worst days of our lives. It's not easy, but you have to learn to live with it. We're an example for the children, so we have to get through these moments in the best way possible."

The return of Vinicius:

"It's good that they're returning from injury and, for me, it's a pleasure to have him around again, adding everything he adds: joy and football. Hunger. It's a tremendous satisfaction and joy that he can be here tomorrow, although the starting position will be up to the coach to decide."

Seeking to be more compact:

"The line-ups are the coach's fault. He is the person who chooses the team. It is up to us to give our best, whatever formation we choose. To contribute our grain of sand. As a midfielder, I like to play with forwards who carry the ball forward a lot and less backwards. As midfielders, we want them to look at the opponent's goal and less at defending."

Why do you never stop?

"No! I want to keep playing. You try to rest and eat well, so you're fit the next day. Of course, sometimes your head can explode. After San Mamés, for example, I had a hard time sleeping, because I'm not used to living through these moments. I told my wife that I might be a bit tired psychologically and she told me not to get down on myself, that I'm a captain and I have to face all this. My priority is for the team to see that, even if there are mistakes, you always have to move forward. It's an honour to wear this shirt, to defend the best team in the world."

Only Rüdiger has played more than you... What is your secret?

"I want to enjoy defending this badge to the fullest, playing for these fans. For me it is a tremendous pride. Of course there are days when I am tired, but I want my children to see everything I was able to contribute to Real Madrid when I retire. I want my parents to be proud. I want to play always."