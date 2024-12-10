Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Gasperini, Atalanta and Guler, Endrick plans

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti knows they face a massive test against Champions League rivals Atalanta.

Real go to Atalanta tonight facing a La Dea team which are currently Serie A leaders. Ancelotti admits they're a different team to the one they defeated to win the UEFA Super Cup.

The match:

"It's a demanding match against a team that is doing well. It has improved compared to the European Super Cup . It has good dynamics, enthusiasm and has won many games. We must take advantage of the three games left to qualify."

Vinicius Junior:

"He's fine. Today's training session will be very important, as will Rodrygo. Bellingham is fine, 100%. The only doubts are Vinicius and Rodrygo. After training, we'll decide."

Bellingham change:

"Not much. What has changed is the dynamic of the team: now we have more mobility up front and he takes advantage of this. He has scored, of course, and that is important, but his attitude has remained the same."

Gasperini:

"We are good friends. He was in the Juventus youth academy when I was there. He is doing a fantastic job. Every season they change a lot of players, but he knows how to adapt. Intense, beautiful play. His work is spectacular."

Valverde's minutes... and the 'mini' vacation:

"For him, yes. You think about this, of course; but when you have so many injuries and some of them long-term, it is difficult to rotate. Valverde is a special case, because he has played as a full-back, pivot, midfielder, winger... if someone says he doesn't like being a winger, I don't care, because with him as a winger we have won two Champions Leagues. He is a fundamental player for this team."

Why don't Güler and Endrick play more?

"Endrick will stay here, as will Güler. They may need more minutes, but I have no prejudices about anyone. I only try to put the best in each game, whether they are 18 or 40 years old. Sometimes it can be like this with Endrick, with Güler or without them. You have to be patient with the youngsters, yes. They bring enthusiasm but, because they are young, they also have to learn certain things. I have no prejudices about youngsters: in my career I have put people of 17 or 18 years old, if I thought it was the ideal to play the games."

Atalanta:

"It's a great team, a club that does a spectacular job... despite losing many players every summer, as I said before. It always adapts. And that says a lot."

More than three points:

"No, nothing more. It will be three important points to qualify. It will be difficult to finish in the top eight, so we will have to play a round of 32, unfortunately. But tomorrow is just about three points."

Tranquillity:

"I have complete confidence in my team and in my players. We have improved and are now in good form. Tomorrow's game could be the most difficult between now and the end of the year."

What does a coach and a club need to have to endure for so long?

"The coach can hold on if the club can hold on; if not (laughs), the coach can't hold on. It's that simple. There's no other recipe. The club-coach relationship is very important for success. The basis must be trust. If you're successful, it's because this relationship has been very good."

Mbappé:

"Tonight was supposed to be the first press conference without talking about Mbappé... Until you came along! (Laughs) He's doing well, improving. I've just given him the confidence that a player needs when he arrives at a new club. He's having a good run and tomorrow's game could be very important."