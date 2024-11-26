Tsimikas set to miss Real Madrid clash after suffering major injury

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas is set for a spell on the side-lines in the coming weeks.

The Greek international has suffered an injury in training that will keep him out of action.

Tsimikas has become a key player for manager Arne Slot, playing 11 games in all competitions so far this term.

Per the Mirror, he will miss the Wednesday clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

He will also be out for upcoming Premier League games, which is a blow to the table toppers.

Andy Robertson is first choice in the position, but will now have to put in a lot of work to cover for Tsimikas’ absence.

 

