Tsimikas set to miss Real Madrid clash after suffering major injury

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas is set for a spell on the side-lines in the coming weeks.

The Greek international has suffered an injury in training that will keep him out of action.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tsimikas has become a key player for manager Arne Slot, playing 11 games in all competitions so far this term.

Per the Mirror, he will miss the Wednesday clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

He will also be out for upcoming Premier League games, which is a blow to the table toppers.

Andy Robertson is first choice in the position, but will now have to put in a lot of work to cover for Tsimikas’ absence.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play