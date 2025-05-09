Tottenham boss Postecoglou hits back at Champions League complaints

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has dismissed complaints about their Champions League chance after reaching the Europa League final.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger took aim at both Spurs and fellow finalists Manchester United over the prospect they will be playing not only for the Europa League trophy, but also qualification for next season's Champions League.

Wenger is unhappy given both teams will finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table this season.

But Postecoglou, after semifinal win against Bodo/Glimt, scoffed: "It's going to upset a lot of people isn't it! The debate's now raging, the latest one is that neither of us will be able to get a trophy if we win, they're just going to take a team photo because we're not worthy. I mean, who cares if we're struggling in the league?

"Why is that important? If it's so easy to get to a final, then why doesn't everyone who finishes in the top three do it? It's a separate thing. It's got nothing to do with league form. We understand our league form hasn't been great.

"We understand the struggles we've had. A lot of them are because of the situation we've been in. But how that diminishes the achievement of getting to a final. Like I said, this club and others have finished in first, second or third in the Premier League, and haven't made finals.

"Why should that be diminished? I couldn't care less who's struggling and who's not. I think both us and Manchester United have earned the right to be there.

"I think we've probably beaten teams who will be in the Champions League next year, on our road to getting there. So looking forward to it, should be a great game."