Bodo/Glimt record scorer Johansen: Tottenham are going to get a real surprise

Bodo/Glimt record scorer Stig Johansen has revealed that he thinks Tottenham are in for a real surprise this week as the Norwegian side look to cause a huge upset.

Spurs secured a 3-1 first-leg victory in North London last week but now must make the trip to the Arctic Circle on Thursday night as they attempt to defend their lead. Tottenham have not won back-to-back away games in major European competition since November 2013 and with the game being on an artificial pitch in freezing conditions.

Johansen, who is one of Bodo's all-time top goalscorers spoke on how the drastically different conditions will play a huge part in the game where he hopes his former club can perform a major comeback and defy the odds.

"Tottenham are going to get a real surprise, I hope," he told BBC Sport in Norway.

"They will find it difficult. Tottenham may start well but they will struggle afterwards. Bodo/Glimt are very fit and if you don't get into the duels close - Tottenham players are stronger than us - on that pitch, I don't think they are going to catch up.

"Stay away from one to ones because physically Tottenham are stronger. We have to score very quickly, in the first 20, and then we go from there. What are Tottenham doing? Are they up to the challenge?

"It's fun to say - are Tottenham up to the challenge at Bodo/Glimt? But Bodo are so good at home. It will be a new world for the Tottenham players. We have seen a lot of teams come to Bodo and it seems they are playing in our division.

"Good luck to Tottenham."

A late consolation from Bodo/Glimt's Ulrik Saltnes has given the Norwegian champions a glimmer of hope in the first leg after Brennan Johnson, James Maddison and Dominic Solanke scored for the Premier League scored early in the first half. Manager Ange Postecoglou currently has his job on the line and place in the final will be imperative to keeping his position safe which means Bodo/Glimt cannot be given any hope of a comeback even in front of the home support.