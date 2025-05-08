Vicario on Bodo/Glimt's artificial pitch: I'm not impressed, but we are ready for battle

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has revealed that Bodo/Glimt's plastic pitch is just another obstacle the club will have to get over on Thursday night.

The Tottenham goalkeeper emphasised Spurs will not be content to sit on their two-goal lead which they picked up in the first leg and instead should go for the throat of the Norwegian side who are hoping for a comeback.

Advertisement Advertisement

The pitch is irrelevant

"We need to focus on our strengths and try to win the game," he said. "We cannot sit back and hope for mistakes. We have to attack and play our way.

"We are really committed to what we have to do and know our way of football. We have to play with a high tempo and high intensity like in the first leg.

"Then we will see."

The 28-year-old also admitted he is "not impressed" by the artificial pitch facing Tottenham but says it is "not an excuse".

"We knew about it before coming in," Vicario said. "Many teams have played here so nothing has worried us about the surface.

"You cannot change the condition of the pitch - it is just about how quickly you adapt. I don't have a lot of experience on (artificial surfaces) but it's fine. We will be ready."

Tottenham are ready for battle

Speaking to the club website, the Italian international admitted that his side are ready to fight until the last minute in a game that could cost manager Ange Postecoglou his job if the result goes the wrong way.

“The feelings are okay, it’s a different pitch, we knew that before coming here but we’ve trained on it, we adapted quickly, we know how the ball bounces and we are ready for the battle.

“It’s about trying to have the right mindset. We know we’re going to face a tough opponent, especially at home, so it’s about how we can set the game up in our favour, trying to be aggressive to win the duels everywhere on the pitch, to give them no chances and to score goals that can lead us to a good result.

“They are more used to playing on this kind of surface, we know that, we know the record that they have here at home but it doesn’t matter for us. We just need to be focused on what we have to do, how we have to play and what we have to deliver. It will be a big team performance that is needed, we have to stay close to each other and we can make history at this football club.”