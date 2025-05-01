Torres: Barcelona were asleep; but we can win at Inter Milan

Ferran Torres is adamant Barcelona can win at Inter Milan next week.

Barca came back from 2-0 down at home to draw 3-3 in the first-leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Torres struck on the night and said at the final whistle: “I would tell the cules to believe in us, that we will achieve it.

“We came out asleep, but we turned around the situation, which was very difficult, and we have to learn from those mistakes. In the end, a Champions League semi-final can be decided by set pieces.

"Let’s not let that happen to us at their home, because they’re very good.”

He added, “We have to win in Milan, one way or another. We’re the most optimistic of anyone and we think we’ll get there. We’ll fight until the end. It’s going to be a tough match, but we’ll give it our all, and I think we’ll get there.”