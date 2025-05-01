Bastoni: Inter Milan players enjoyed ourselves for Barcelona draw

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni says they enjoyed themselves at Barcelona on Wednesday night.

Inter and Barca played out a thrilling 3-3 draw for the first-leg of their Champions League semifinal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Bastoni smiled: “We had fun out there too.

“Barcelona are such a strong team with remarkable players, it’s always good to measure yourself up against teams like this. After all, it is a Champions League semi-final. There were chances at both ends.”

Yamal just an incredible player

The Italy international admits they struggled at times to handle Barca superkid Lamine Yamal, who struck on the night.

Bastoni added: “He’s an incredible player, you have to hold your hand up and admit it,” confessed Bastoni.

“Yamal is perhaps the best winger in the world right now. At his age too, only 17, we give credit to the player and the incredible work they did with him at La Masia.”