Inter Milan veteran Mkhitaryan: Offside goal may stay with me forever
Inter Milan veteran Mkhitaryan: Offside goal may stay with me forever
Inter Milan veteran Henrikh Mkhitaryan admits his disallowed goal may stay with him forever after their 3-3 draw at Barcelona.

Mkhitaryan struck to give Inter a 4-3 lead in the first-leg of their Champions League semifinal, only for VAR to rule it out for an offside call of 2-3cm.

“I might think of it for the rest of my life,” the midfielder told Amazon Prime Video Italia.

“It was at a moment where we could’ve had the lead, unfortunately I was offside by 2-3 centimetres. Our heads are high, we hope to get a positive result in the second leg too.”

Mkhitaryan added: “I cannot say what will happen in the second leg. We can do more when attacking and keeping the ball, obviously Barcelona are a very strong team, but so are we."

