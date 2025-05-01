Inzaghi: Inter Milan played great game; Yamal caused huge problems

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi admitted some "regret" after their 3-3 draw at Barcelona on Wednesday night.

Inter had a 2-0 lead at Montjuic before Barca staged their fight-back, with the first-leg of their Champions League semifinal finishing 3-3.

“We played a great game, clearly were 2-0 up, I still don’t understand why that goal was disallowed, so there are also regrets, but we know that we put in a great performance against in my view right now the best team in the world,” Inzaghi told Amazon Prime Video Italia.

On Henrikh Mkhitaryan being denied a goal by VAR, Inzaghi also said: “Unfortunately, these incidents can make the difference. It changes nothing in the way I feel about these lads and their performance, as they were fantastic tonight.”

Yamal caused huge problems

The Inter coach admits they struggled to contain Lamine Yamal on the night, with the youngster getting on the scoresheet for Barca.

“We tried to fix a few things, as Lamine Yamal is a player whose quality I haven’t seen for at least 8-9 years,” explained Inzaghi.

“He caused us huge problems, as we had to double up the marking every time, it wasn’t enough, so by tripling up we’d leave gaps elsewhere and were forced to sit deeper.

"Fortunately, he too lost some intensity over time, as Barcelona too have played many games this season. It was a very good second half performance.

“We all know Barcelona, they have this tactic of a high line that has seen them already win two trophies and are challenging for another two. They take risks, but it is working because they scored 50 goals this season,” added Inzaghi.

“We came here and knew we had to focus on our organisation.”

On Lautaro Martinez being forced off at halftime due to a hamstring strain, Inzaghi added: “He felt a twinge, but had been playing eight games in a row. Unfortunately, we had these little issues, as I didn’t have Thuram, Taremi was also coming off an injury and I wasn’t able to rotate. When you start eight matches in a row, there is the risk of injury, I hope it’s nothing too serious, but I do have a few doubts."