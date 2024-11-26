Top 5 players to watch in the Champions League this week

The Champions League returns as Europe's greatest talents go to battle once again in matchday 5, here are five of the best players to watch this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

MOHAMED SALAH

The Egyptian king has 11 goals and 10 assists in just 18 appearances this season for a Liverpool side who sit top of not just the Premier League but the Champions League as well, 2 points clear of any other side after a perfect start.

Salah’s contract may be slowly running down but the 32-year-old is determined to help Arne Slot lift a trophy in his first season in charge after taking over from Jurgen Klopp. The winger has the most assists in the competition so far and on Wednesday will face a Real Madrid side who have been shaky in Europe to say the least.

VIKTOR GYOKERES

Gyokeres has been labeled as one of the hottest prospects in Europe this year after after an incredible 2 years under former coach Ruben Amorim at Sporting Lisbon. The young striker has 24 goals and 4 assists in just 19 games with 3 of those goals coming against Premier League champions Manchester City a few weeks ago as the Sporting cruised to a 4-1 victory.

The 26-year-old Swede comes out of the international break after scoring 4 goals against Azerbaijan and a goal and an assist against Slovakia as he prepares to face Arsenal this week. Despite the Gunners' almost impenetrable defence, Gyokeres should be a real threat for manager Mikel Arteta who will be desperate to shut him down.

HARRY KANE

Kane sits joint top of the competition's top scorer table and will be looking to continue his fine form against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night. The Englishman bagged a hattrick against Augsburg at the weekend and won’t let up as the French champions enter the Allianz arena for the first time since 2023 when they lost 2-0. Bayern Munich sit 17th in the table after a slow start but with Kane now firing on all cylinders they could climb the table once again.

RAPHINHA

Raphinha set a new career high for league goals during his time in Catalonia as he scored against Celta Vigo at the weekend to make it eight league goals, with 13 across all competitions this season. The Brazilian tops the goals and assists table in the Champions League with a whopping 7 combined in what is arguably the best season of his career so far.

The 27-year-old is in his prime and Tuesday’s clash against Ligue 1 side Brest is another chance for him to prove himself to many supporters who have had their doubts about him in recent years. However, Brest are unbeaten so far this season and sit above the La Liga giants in the table meaning it may not be smooth sailing.

ERLING HAALAND

Haaland is suddenly enduring his most difficult period in front of goal since signing for City and has been Europe’s most wasteful striker with him fluffing a number of crucial chances that could have helped save his side from losing 5 consecutive games. The Norwegian's expected goals are far higher than the numbers he has put out in recent months as he continues to struggle to find the back of the net.

However, Tuesday night’s game against Feyenoord at home is the perfect chance to turn this form around and get back to his usual standards. Manager Pep Guardiola will be desperate for a win here and will no doubt be pushing the 24 year old as hard as he can in an attempt to break a losing spell that could end their domestic and European title chances.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play