Parlour on Arsenal's chances against PSG: It’s not over, they have nothing to fear

Parlour on Arsenal's clash against PSG: It’s not over, they have nothing to fear

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has opened up on his former club's chances against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final.

The Gunners reunite with Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their semi-final after a 1-0 loss in the first leg at the Emirates. Manager Mikel Arteta and his side will have to go all out to secure a comeback away from home but after knocking out PSV Eindhoven and champions Real Madrid anything is possible for the North London side.

Speaking exclusively to EPL Index, Parlour suggested that Arsenal’s chances of reaching the UEFA Champions League final rest on which team scores first as that one goal will drive either side towards a confident performance.

“Scoring first in Paris is vital for Arsenal and in Saka and Martinelli, they have the tool to do this.”

“Merino as number 9 will also help and he can cause PSG problems. It’s not over, but it’s key that Arsenal don’t concede early and can grow into the game in Paris.

“You look at Arsenal’s away record in Europe this season and it is pretty good. Winning in Madrid and heavily against PSV. They have nothing to fear and also from set pieces Arsenal can look to capitalise.”

Midfielder and powerhouse Thomas Partey will return for Arteta after missing the first leg and Parlour believes that the 31 year old will be key to success on Wednesday night in what is arguably the biggest game of the season so far for both sides.

“Arsenal missed Thomas Partey’s presence in the centre of midfield. They struggled to cope early on with the way PSG pressed and won back possession quickly.”

“The closing down throughout the game should have been better, I think they gave PSG too much respect and as mentioned, Partey was a big miss as it meant Declan Rice’s game changed and also Merino’s game too. Merino has been doing a good job as the number 9 which worked well in both Madrid games.”