Inter president insists PSG defeat will ‘absolutely not’ affect Simone Inzaghi decision

Inter Milan chief Beppe Marotta insists their 5-0 Champions League final defeat to PSG with 'absolutely not' affect their opinion of manager Simone Inzaghi.

Former player Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring before wonderkid Desire Doue bagged a brace to put PSG out of reach.

Advertisement Advertisement

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and 18-year-old Senny Mayulu completed the rout, earning PSG their first Champions League title and the largest final win in the competition’s history.

Despite taking Inter to the final, Inzaghi, 49, has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal reportedly willing to make him the highest paid manager in the world.

Speaking to the press after the game, Inter president Beppe Marotta insisted the defeat won’t affect their decision regarding Inzaghi’s future.

He said: “Absolutely no change of evaluation. We already said that we would meet with Inzaghi next week.

“He still has a year on his contract and has proved over the last four years that he absolutely deserves to be here and many of our achievements in this time have been down to him.”