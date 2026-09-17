Szoboszlai speaks on his wonder goal and Liverpool's targets: That is all I can say...

Dominik Szoboszlai has spoken on his stunning goal against Tottenham and Liverpool's aim for consistency.

Szoboszlai scored a brilliant long-range goal against Tottenham as he found the net from 30 yards out with a half-volley that sent Anfield into a frenzy right at the death to secure Liverpool’s place in the EFL Cup fourth round.

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After the final whistle, he said: “I was thinking, ‘why not? So I just took a shot and hit it quite well” as he played down one of the best goals of the season.

Liverpool are through to the next round of the cup, won their first Champions League clash and sit 8th in the table in what has been a mixed start.

Ahead of the clash against Bournemouth, Szoboszlai revealed that he and his side are working to perform more consistently each week.

"This goal was for the people who are always next to me, because we are also humans, so we can have bad games. We can have bad days and I think never, ever was there a player who played well in every game of his life.

"There will be days also and games where I am going to play bad, but I think the most important thing is the reaction. I think I reacted quite well and hopefully I can keep on going on Sunday against Bournemouth."

"That is what we are working on, and that is our goal, to be always consistent and be there every week in the same week how we wanted.

"But as I say, we are also humans. There will be games where we are maybe not at our top level.

"When we won the league, there were also games where we weren’t at the top of our game but at the end of the day we had the Premier League title in our hands, four games before the end of the season.

"The season is long, we are ready to go and that is all I can say."

The Hungary captain is almost guaranteed to start against the Cherries on Sunday afternoon in what is another tough test for the Reds who need 3 points to keep their title hopes alive.