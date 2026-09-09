Andoni Iraola was emotional after taking charge of his first Champions League game as Liverpool boss.

Liverpool came from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in their first Champions League game of the 2026-27 campaign.

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Marcos Llorente gave the visitors the lead after just 17 minutes, but goals from midfield duo Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister ensured Liverpool got all three points.

It also marked the first time Iraola, 44, managed in the competition, and he was delighted to cap his debut with a win.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Iraola spoke about the famous Anfield atmosphere.

"Difficult to ask for more. I think we have shown big character, especially the players after a difficult start,” he said.

"I loved it - the atmosphere has been incredible and I feel lucky to experience it. I think I have to take blame from the beginning because they surprised me a little bit tactically they played a five at the back - a 5-3-2.

“We expected something different and waited to correct it. After half-time, we had a much better game, we pressed better, and I think we have been a better team."

On Alexis Mac Allister: Yes, lovely goal for him and from Dominik (Szoboszlai). They ran a lot. Alexis has been very smart - I think it was a very cheap first yellow. They were putting pressure to find the second one. He is a smart player and he could survive that."