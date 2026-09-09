Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Liverpool lineup v Atletico Madrid: Confirmed team news as Isak and Barcola seek to start

Yaya Toure hails new era for African coaches before Champions League bow

Napoli provide Scott McTominay return update after heart procedure

Enzo Fernandez relishing Haaland partnership after Porto win

Most read on Flashscore News

Yaya Toure speaks of 'new era' for African coaches ahead of Champions League debut

Flashscore sources: Liverpool face goalkeeper decision over Alisson and Mamardashvili

Lionel Messi agrees to purchase Spanish second-tier club Eldense

New China badminton chief vows to crack down on corruption after predecessor removed

'I loved it' - Iraola wowed by Anfield atmosphere on Liverpool Champions League debut

'I loved it' - Iraola wowed by Anfield atmosphere on Liverpool Champions League debut
'I loved it' - Iraola wowed by Anfield atmosphere on Liverpool Champions League debutREUTERS

Andoni Iraola was emotional after taking charge of his first Champions League game as Liverpool boss.

Liverpool came from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in their first Champions League game of the 2026-27 campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marcos Llorente gave the visitors the lead after just 17 minutes, but goals from midfield duo Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister ensured Liverpool got all three points.

It also marked the first time Iraola, 44, managed in the competition, and he was delighted to cap his debut with a win.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Iraola spoke about the famous Anfield atmosphere.

"Difficult to ask for more. I think we have shown big character, especially the players after a difficult start,” he said.

"I loved it - the atmosphere has been incredible and I feel lucky to experience it. I think I have to take blame from the beginning because they surprised me a little bit tactically they played a five at the back - a 5-3-2. 

“We expected something different and waited to correct it. After half-time, we had a much better game, we pressed better, and I think we have been a better team."

On Alexis Mac Allister: Yes, lovely goal for him and from Dominik (Szoboszlai). They ran a lot. Alexis has been very smart - I think it was a very cheap first yellow. They were putting pressure to find the second one. He is a smart player and he could survive that."

Mentions
Champions LeagueAndoni IraolaAlexis Mac AllisterDominik SzoboszlaiLiverpoolAtl. MadridPremier League

Related Articles

Liverpool come from behind to beat Atletico Madrid in Champions League opener

Liverpool new boy Bradley Barcola limps off against Atletico with apparent injury

Iraola: Champions League nights at Anfield speak for themselves'