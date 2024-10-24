Tribal Football
Most Read
RB Leipzig make recall decision on Spurs attacker Werner
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis
Bayern Munich midfielder Kimmich: Barcelona? Nothing can be ruled out...
Real Madrid v Barcelona; Mbappe v Yamal - A superstar showdown

Sparta Prague coach Friis: Haaland? He scores strange goals, he scores great goals

Paul Vegas
Sparta Prague coach Friis: Haaland? He scores strange goals, he scores great goals
Sparta Prague coach Friis: Haaland? He scores strange goals, he scores great goalsAction Plus
Sparta Prague coach Lars Friis admits they had no answer to Erling Haaland last night.

Haaland scored twice as Manchester City thumped Sparta 5-0 in their Champions League encounter at the Etihad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Haaland had gone into the tie with one goal in the last four games.

Friis later said: "We praised him before the match, and he is a world-class striker - perhaps the best in the world.

"He scores strange goals, he scores great goals. He scores with his head, with his foot and now also this.

"He was difficult to manage and he just proved what we already knew."

 

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautSparta PragueManchester City
Related Articles
Foden happy seeing Man City pal Stones amongst goals: Great strike against Sparta
Nunes: To watch Man City pal Haaland up close is amazing
Man City midfielder Foden happy scoring in defeat of Sparta Prague: More to come