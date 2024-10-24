Sparta Prague coach Friis: Haaland? He scores strange goals, he scores great goals

Sparta Prague coach Lars Friis admits they had no answer to Erling Haaland last night.

Haaland scored twice as Manchester City thumped Sparta 5-0 in their Champions League encounter at the Etihad.

Haaland had gone into the tie with one goal in the last four games.

Friis later said: "We praised him before the match, and he is a world-class striker - perhaps the best in the world.

"He scores strange goals, he scores great goals. He scores with his head, with his foot and now also this.

"He was difficult to manage and he just proved what we already knew."