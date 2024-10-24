Nunes: To watch Man City pal Haaland up close is amazing

Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes has expressed his astonishment at forward Erling Haaland.

The Norway striker netted a stunning goal in a comfortable 5-0 win over Sparta Prague.

City rang in a few changes for the midweek game, but were still far superior to the Czech outfit.

“It was an amazing goal. I was speechless after his shot,” Nunes said post-game.

“When he scored against Borussia Dortmund I was watching it on TV, and now to see it live was amazing.

“Even if it ended 1-0, we would still have the result. Our aim is to win the game, 1-0 or 5-0 doesn’t make a difference for us. Of course we want to score as much as we can, but it’s still a win.

“Even if we won by one goal it would be the same for us. Luckily this time we scored some beautiful goals.”