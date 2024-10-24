Man City midfielder Foden happy scoring in defeat of Sparta Prague: More to come

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden was delighted to get on the scoresheet in midweek.

The homegrown talent got a chance to impress from the start, which has been an issue for him this season, against Sparta Prague in the Champions League.

Foden netted in a 5-0 win to hopefully put an end to an injury riddled few months.

“I’m just getting a bit match sharp,” he said to club media after the contest.

“I wanted to turn and make something happen. It’s something I’ve worked on when I’m younger, playing in the pocket. If you don’t check your shoulder so many times then the picture can change so quickly. I’m one that always checks my shoulder and tries to see what’s close to me.

“It was very good for my confidence to score early and get back out there and feel sharp again. I’m going in the right direction now.

“After being the best player last year, that’s what everyone wants to see, to be the same player as last year. That’s the standard I’ve set myself and I want to get back there. I think the season is long enough to get back to my level. I need to keep going and keep showing what I can do.

“I just enjoy football. I don’t think about what’s going on outside. I do massively put pressure on myself to get better in training and do better things. That’s the type of person I am, I want to push myself and be even better.

“The aim is to hit what I hit last year as a player. Last year I showed over a long season I was very consistent and I want to get back there. And for the team as well, to show we’re still hungry to win trophies and to not show that we have dropped off.

“I think this year we’re still showing how hungry we are by scoring late on at Wolves and the passion in the celebrations. It shows how much we want to fight for more trophies.

“The players and people we are, we’re grounded anyway. But I think the players in the changing room with the experience and the manager, they keep us grounded as well. It’s good to be a part of this team.”