Foden happy seeing Man City pal Stones amongst goals: Great strike against Sparta

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden was full of praise for John Stones after last night's Champions League win against Sparta Prague.

Stones scored for the second consecutive game in the 5-0 victory.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Great strike isn’t it?! Johnny is always a threat when he’s up there,” said Foden.

“He’s scored two late goals now for us, in the league and one tonight. He’s a big threat.

“It’s a different format this year. The aim is to finish in the top eight.

“It’s a step in the right direction tonight but there’s still a long way to go.”