Saka moves to assure Arsenal fans after injury knock

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka offered no concerns after their Champions League win against Real Madrid.

Both Saka and two-goal Declan Rice were forced off, apparently from knocks, during the 3-0 first-leg quarterfinal win on Tuesday night.

Afterwards, manager Mikel Arteta said: "I think Dec had an issue with the foot, I don't know if it was a tackle or what it was, and Bukayo after he got tackled on the foul I think he had a knock and he had to go.

"Doesn't look serious, no."

Meanwhile, Saka took to social media, offering no hint of a setback: "We asked and you gave us everything, thank you! Same energy in Madrid, job’s not finished!"