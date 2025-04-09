Saka moves to assure Arsenal fans after injury knock

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka offered no concerns after their Champions League win against Real Madrid.

Both Saka and two-goal Declan Rice were forced off, apparently from knocks, during the 3-0 first-leg quarterfinal win on Tuesday night.

Afterwards, manager Mikel Arteta said: "I think Dec had an issue with the foot, I don't know if it was a tackle or what it was, and Bukayo after he got tackled on the foul I think he had a knock and he had to go.

"Doesn't look serious, no."

Meanwhile, Saka took to social media, offering no hint of a setback:  "We asked and you gave us everything, thank you! Same energy in Madrid, job’s not finished!"

