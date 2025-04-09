Rice admits ignoring team instructions for first Arsenal goal in victory over Real Madrid

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice admits ignoring team instructions for the first of his two goals struck from free-kicks against Real Madrid.

Rice, for the first time in his career, scored from a direct free-kick for Arsenal and then did it again later in the game.

After the 3-0 Champions League quarterfinal first-leg win, he revealed: "We were saying to cross it.

"When they (the defenders in the wall) were over a little bit we saw the space Bukayo (Saka) said if you feel it, go for it. I thought I'm going to take this.

"When you score a goal it's the best feeling in the world. It didn't make sense from that angle to cross the ball. It would have to be a delicate pass. And when I saw the wall. It didn't make sense to cross. You know what, I'm happy I took it because it was magic."

Rice was also asked about set-piece Nicolas Jover's celebrations.

"He's claiming for it but he's told me to cross it!" laughed Rice.

"I had the confidence from the first one. If it went over the bar it wouldn't matter," Rice admitted.

"I don't think it's going to hit me what I've done tonight," he added. "It's a historical night, and to score two goals against Real Madrid. We want to win this competition. But we have to take it one game at a time."