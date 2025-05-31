Tribal Football
Barella: Tonight the peak of this Inter Milan project

Carlos Volcano
Barella: Tonight the peak of this Inter Milan project
Barella: Tonight the peak of this Inter Milan projectČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO
Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella says they're ready for PSG in tonight's Champions League final.

Inter go into the Munich clash on the back of seeing the Serie A title go to Napoli.

But Barella said on Friday: “This is football, you have to get back on your feet straight after falling down.

“We have always done that in recent years. We could’ve done better this season, but now we are going into the most important match of the season, in the most important competition in the world.

“We will try not to remain empty-handed and will do everything possible to bring the trophy home. It would be the closure of something we started several years ago.” 

Barella insists are stronger after losing the 2023 final to Manchester City.

He added, “Many of us have experience of the Final, so we are enjoying this to the full. We also know that tactics count to a certain degree, ultimately you need heart more than anything else. We will do our best.”

