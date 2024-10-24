Gakpo praises Liverpool professionalism for victory at RB Leipzig: Result all that mattered

Liverpool maintained a perfect record in the Champions League with a win over RB Leipzig.

Darwin Nunez got the only goal of the game thanks to a terrific cross from Mohamed Salah.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Arne Slot’s team were not at their best, forward Cody Gakpo admitted the result was the most important thing.

On the key to the game, he stated: “To put in a lot of work – defensively (and) also with the attacking. I think we worked very hard. We chose good moments to counter-attack, also to attack, and I think we did very well. Sometimes we just kept the ball as well.

“I think it was overall a good performance. At the end, we defended well. We needed Caoimh and the back line to save us, but that’s also a strength of us now and we are very happy with that.”

On staying composed when Leipzig had more of the ball, he added: “Yeah, I think that’s the most important. Obviously you can play very well on the ball, but against a good opponent you know (there are) some moments in the game (where) maybe they have some good moments.

“It’s all about to not concede at those times and stay locked in – and I think that’s what we did well today. Then, after those situations we gained control again and that’s how we mostly won this game today. We should have scored more goals I think, but at the end a win is a win so very happy.”