Pulisic: Liverpool defeat another bad one for AC Milan

Christian Pulisic concedes AC Milan are struggling after their Champions League defeat to Liverpool.

Pulisic had Milan ahead early, before Liverpool took control to win 3-1 at San Siro stadium.

“It’s another bad result for us,” Pulisic told Sky Italia.

“We’ve got to find the answers so that we can improve. We want to win games.”

“We had energy at times, but we can’t seem to build momentum in the opposition half. They caused us problems.”