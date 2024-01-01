Slot delighted as Liverpool defeat Bologna

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was left pleased with their 2-0 win against Bologna on Wednesday night.

The Reds won the Champions League encounter thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Alexis Mac Allister.

Afterwards, Slot said: "A good one because it was a win. It wasn't an easy one but that’s normal if you play Champions League, there is always a lot of resistance and a lot of good teams play in the Champions League – and Bologna is one of them. You could also see the results tonight where we saw maybe some surprising results. It was good to win, a clean sheet, some good individual performances, so positive overall.

"The thing is, you will probably never reach perfection. You are always aiming for perfection, but you will never reach this. We can improve, we have to improve, that’s clear, but there are also a lot of positives to take from tonight and also from the other games. There was a spell in the game where we didn’t control and they were threatening us more than I would like to see, but again this is normal.

"I saw a lot of games yesterday, I saw some games before we played, in the Champions League, it is never that only one team plays – there are always two teams playing. I think for most parts of the game we controlled, we had more ball possession, but they threatened us, especially in the last phase of the first half a few times."

Asked about Bologna's tactics, he said: "Not surprised because we analysed them really well. I said yesterday already, this team only lost once and that is not a coincidence. They were 1-0 up for a long time till the last minute against Atalanta – and this club knows how good Atalanta is.

"I was not surprised, but maybe I was impressed how they were playing here, not afraid to play the ball out from the back and not afraid to play man-v-man all over the pitch for 90 minutes long. If I then look at us, the manager will say that's what we create, but the amount of times we could have played the last ball in an overload, where we had more players than Bologna had, but then missed out on the pass, that happened far too much for us. Maybe that’s also a quality of theirs."