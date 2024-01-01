Bologna keeper Skorupski: Italiano will have plan for Liverpool attack

Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski is confident coach Vincenzo Italiano has a tactical plan to stop Liverpool's attack tonight.

Speaking at yesterday's Champions League media conference, Skorupski was asked about keeping out the likes of Mohamed Salah and Fede Chiesa at Anfield.

How do you stop strong attacks like those of Liverpool?

"I think that during the week it is necessary to always work hard, this is the only way. We must follow our coaches who give us a big hand: this is the only way."

Have you heard from Allison? What is your relationship?

"We haven't spoken but we'll definitely say hello tomorrow. We had a great year together in Rome. I hope tomorrow will be a great game for both of us."

You've already had the Anfield experience. What do you remember? What does it mean to you to be here today?

"For me it's a great emotion to come here with Bologna, given that I won it on the pitch last year. I hope to do well tomorrow for myself, for the club and for the whole city.

"We'll try to play our game: we respect Liverpool, but we're not afraid."