Bologna coach Italiano: Unlike them, we've studied Liverpool thoroughly

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano says they'll be prepared for Liverpool tonight.

Bologna are at Anfield for their second Champions League group game, with Italiano stating they've been preparing for the visit.

Big week ahead:

"We have recovered and we are all fine. We are thinking about tomorrow's match but this week we cannot help but think about Sunday's league match (against Parma). They are two very important matches for us, before the break. We must make a great effort: we have some doubts, tomorrow we will decide."

In you career you always played courageous and offensive football. Considering tomorrow's opponent, however, have you also thought of something different?

"From this point of view I think the match with Atalanta gave great signals: we knew how to suffer, lower our centre of gravity, defend well. This team has in its ropes, when it is in difficulty, what you saw with Atalanta. Our objective is not to be crushed, but we know that sometimes the skill and strength of the opponent forces you to sacrifice yourself.

"These guys know how to do it. In today's football where everyone passes the ball and has the ability to create from the back, if you lose a man the match becomes very difficult. I hope that tomorrow we won't have to suffer like this, but together with the guys we want to leave here with many positive ideas."

Arne Slot said he feared Bologna's man-to-man marking game. McAllister said he had never seen a Bologna game... Could it be an advantage for you to exploit this surprise effect?

​​"I don't know. Unlike them, we have seen a lot of images, both with the staff and with the boys. We saw the game against Milan and what they are capable of, we know the champions in the squad... Our surprise factor is not there.

"We have to take the field with respect, but not the respect that makes you shy and that doesn't allow you to complete two consecutive passes. We want to be an opponent who knows how to fight back."