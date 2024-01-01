Van Dijk says Liverpool have "missed" Champions League nights at Anfield

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has opened up about how the club have missed making memories in a competition they have won more than any other English club.

After an impressive 3-1 win over AC Milan at San Siro a fortnight ago, Van Dijk has spoken to the official matchday programme ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Bologna later this evening.

Advertisement Advertisement

“As Liverpool players we are afforded many privileges, and playing at Anfield on a UEFA Champions League night is right near the top of that list.

“We missed this competition last season, for sure. The Europa League was good for us, and of course we were disappointed that we didn’t go all the way, but there is just something special about the Champions League.

“It is the competition that everyone wants to be playing in and, of course, you don’t need me to tell you about this club’s incredible history in it. "

The captain says the club wants to build on their first win and grab another 3 points in the new Champions League format that challenges players' fitness more than ever.

“Some of the best memories of my career were made on nights such as these, but that only makes me hungrier to create even more. We say every season that we want to attack every competition, and that is especially true when it comes to the Champions League.

“We made a good start to our European campaign over in Milan a fortnight ago. The way we bounced back from a difficult start to that game was very pleasing and gives us a good platform to build upon going forward.”