Slot admits Liverpool rode luck for victory at PSG: Even a draw would've been fortunate

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits luck was on their side after victory at PSG on Wednesday night.

The Reds took control of their Champions League round of 16 tie, winning the first-leg 1-0 thanks to Harvey Elliott's 87th minute goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

PSG had a stunning 27 shots over the course of the game, with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson making nine saves in a man-of-the-match performance.

Slot later said, "I think if we had a draw over here we would have already been lucky, that’s clear for everyone. I think they were the much better team today, especially in the first half, they had a lot of open chances – three or four big, big, big chances. In the second half they were still the better team, still had a lot of shots on target, but they were mainly from outside the box.

"But I knew before the game, and I saw again today, how much quality this team has and these individual players have.

"So, all these shots from outside the box were with a certain speed that you only see with top players. We have them as well but you could see it with them as well (and) that’s why Alisson still had to make a lot of big saves. We were lucky in the first half that the goal (Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s disallowed effort) was fractionally offside… and in the end, we were already in the game three, four or five times. I felt like, ‘We can hurt them in transition,’ but we didn’t. But we waited until the last moment and then we hurt them."

On matchwinner Elliott, Slot admits he was delighted for the midfielder.

He also said: "A big moment for him. I can understand that he is sometimes frustrated by the playing time he gets because he is a good player, he showed at Liverpool already that he is a good player, but he is in competition for players that I hardly take off. So, Dominik Szoboszlai is always the one that just keeps on going, he also scores goals but he’s so important for us with all the running he does.

"And yeah, Mo Salah is I think is quite key for everyone as well. So, he has to do it with limited playing time but he just keeps on going.

"I have to give him big compliments for that and also my staff because they keep working with him and every time come up with great exercises so he stays fit. But it wasn’t only Harvey, it was also the one who assisted, Darwin Nunez, who came from a difficult two games but was absolutely there again tonight because from the moment he came in we were more of a threat than before."