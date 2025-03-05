Liverpool's Alisson calls PSG display the best of his life

Tribal Football
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker describes his performance against Paris Saint-Germain as the "best of my life."

The Brazil international was in outstanding form as the Premier League side claimed a 1-0 away victory in Wednesday’s Champions League first-leg clash.

Alisson made nine saves, the most he has ever recorded in a match for the Reds, as his team faced a total of 27 shots.

When asked if it was his best performance of the season, he told the media: "Yeah, probably of my life I think – so far, hopefully. The manager was telling us how hard it would be to play against PSG, how good they are with the ball and we have to be ready to suffer. 

"When you see the clips from the opponent, you know what is coming, so much quality in their side. But we as well work hard. 

"Yeah, we gave away so many chances but always with a player on the ball, some of them with a one-v-one but the biggest part of the chase is always having someone to make the player who is having the chance think a little bit more. 

"So, it makes my job easier, all the effort the team puts in. At the end, Harvey coming in and scoring the goal, it's unbelievable and a great story for us. A great night."

