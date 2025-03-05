Tribal Football
PSG coach Enrique: We must stop Liverpool's fighter planes

Paul Vegas
PSG coach Luis Enrique has dubbed Liverpool's star attacking trio as "fighter planes".

PSG host Liverpool tonight in the first-leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

And ahead of the clash, Enrique admits stopping the trio of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo will be key to any success at the Parc des Princes.

He said,  "They are one of the best teams in Europe on the counterattack, we will try to keep the ball and be careful not to suffer too much in the transitions of the opponent.

"They have three fighter planes flying in attack. Stopping these fighter planes is not easy; if we manage to impose our style of play, we will not suffer too much. We will have to live up to expectations, this motivates us."

