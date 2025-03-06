PSG coach Enrique floored by Liverpool smash-and-grab: We were far superior

PSG coach Luis Enrique admits he was left floored by defeat at home to Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The Reds produced the perfect smash-and-grab as Harvey Elliott struck on 87 minutes to earn the Champions League round 16 first-leg win.

Advertisement Advertisement

PSG had 27 shots over the course of the game, with Reds goalkeeper Alisson making nine saves on the night.

Enrique later said: "I don't think it's too difficult to analyse tonight's game. We were far superior to Liverpool.

"We created more chances and produced a complete performance against one of Europe's top sides. Football can be unfair at times.

"Without a doubt (they can go through). We've only played the first leg. We're a side with nothing to lose. If we can replicate tonight's performance, we can qualify."

PSG wingers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele produced 13 shots, six on target, between them.

"We deserved more," Enrique continued.

"Their best player was their goalkeeper - he was magnificent today. Today wasn't a game based on the stats or the details.

"We were far superior. We didn't allow Liverpool to play. They were better than us for the first five minutes but, apart from that, it was us on top."