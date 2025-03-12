Sammy Kuffour tips Bayern Munich for Champions League glory

Legendary Ghanaian defender Sammy Kuffour has expressed his confidence in Bayern Munich’s chances of reaching the UEFA Champions League final this season, particularly with Vincent Kompany at the helm.

Kuffour, who spent over a decade at Bayern and achieved remarkable success with the club, believes Kompany’s tactical brilliance and motivational leadership could propel the Bavarians to glory.

In an exclusive interview with Flashscore, the former defender revealed he recently visited the training ground of the Bavarian giants.

“I spoke to Vincent Kompany when I was in Munich, and he was so positive about the team. I went to the training ground and I was impressed by his tactics and the way the team builds up. He motivates his players to bring the best out of them.”

As the first black coach to lead Bayern Munich, Kompany’s appointment represents a historic milestone in Bundesliga history. Kuffour acknowledged this achievement, stating: “For Kompany to have that opportunity as the first black person to coach in the Bundesliga, and such a big team like Bayern Munich, is really great.”

Kompany’s team are in the quarterfinal of the Champions League after beating compatriots Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 on aggregate. With the final set to be held at Bayern’s home ground, the Allianz Arena, on May 31st, Kuffour is hopeful that Bayern can make it to the showpiece event.

“The UCL final will be in Munich, and I’m very confident Bayern Munich will be there. I spoke to some of the fans in Germany, and they urged me to join the fan zone if Bayern gets to the final to cheer the players on. I wish they get to the final so I can support my team.”

Kuffour remains one of Bayern Munich’s most celebrated players. Joining the club as a teenager in 1993, Kuffour rose through Bayern’s ranks to become a defensive stalwart.

Over his 11 seasons at the club, he won six Bundesliga titles, four DFB-Pokal trophies, and lifted the UEFA Champions League in 2001.