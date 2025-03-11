Bayern star Kane sets English record against Leverkusen

Tribal Football
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has set an English record with his goal against Bayer Leverkusen in Tuesday’s Champions League encounter.

The England captain put the Bavarians ahead in the Round of 16 second-leg encounter after being assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Thus, he became the first-ever English player to score 10 goals in a single European Cup/UEFA Champions League campaign.

Also, he is the second Englishman with 50+ goals and assists combined in Champions League history (39 goals, 11 assists), along with David Beckham (16 goals, 36 assists). 

Vincent Kompany’s men won the first leg 3-0 at the Allianz Arena, and with their two-goal lead in Leverkusen, they have effectively secured a spot in the competition’s quarter-finals.

Since their 3-0 defeat to Feyenoord in January, Bayern Munich have remained unbeaten in their last five matches, with four wins and one draw.

