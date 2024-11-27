Saliba says Arsenal have the belief to win silverware this season

Arsenal stopper Wiliam Saliba believes the team is gathering momentum at the right time.

The Gunners had a tough start to the season, particularly on the injury front.

However, they are now back in form, as they chase Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Asked about their form after a 5-1 win over Sporting CP in the Champions League, Gunners defender Saliba said: “Yes, we can feel it. The coach has always told us to believe in ourselves because we are a really good team.

“We had some bad times but we believe the good times are coming. We will stick together and keep going like that. It is much better. I think we had two or three weeks before the international break when it was really tough. But now we have played two very good games.

“It is not enough, we have to keep going like this. There is a big game on Saturday but it is good for the confidence that we won like this in Lisbon. Let’s keep going.”