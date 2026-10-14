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Saka overtakes Fabregas and Freddie Ljungberg after impressive goal against Lille

Saka overtakes Fabregas and Freddie Ljungberg after impressive goal against Lille
Saka overtakes Fabregas and Freddie Ljungberg after impressive goal against LilleAction Images via Reuters

After his goal against Lille, Saka moved ahead of Fabregas and Freddie Ljungberg in Arsenal's Champions League scoring charts.

Arsenal scored three quick-fire goals to beat Lille 3-0 in the league phase of the Champions League, with Jurrien Timber, Eberechi Eze and Saka getting on the scoresheet.

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The Gunners struggled to find the spark in the first half but after a half-time team talk with Mikel Arteta, last year's runners-up came out with newfound confidence as they tore apart the Ligue 1 side.

Saka side-footed the ball across goalkeeper Berke Ozer to take his Champions League tally for Arsenal to 14, pushing ahead of Ljungberg and Fabregas, who both sit on 13.

Interestingly, Fabregas had 55 appearances in the Champions League and Ljungberg had 64. Saka made just his 30th Champions League appearance against Lille, meaning he beat the pair by some distance.

Saka has reached 20 goals in a season just once in his career for Arsenal, which came in the 2023-24 campaign and included 16 in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has now scored four goals in nine games this season and is growing into the side more and more under Arteta, who will be delighted with his development.

Arteta challenged Saka to start scoring "two or three goals per game" in his pre-match press conference and his words are clearly making an impact as the youngster fulfils his potential.

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Champions LeagueBukayo SakaCesc FabregasMikel ArtetaLilleArsenalPremier League

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