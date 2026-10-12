Arteta confirms two Arsenal injuries picked up AFTER Leeds win

Mikel Arteta has offered a key squad update as Arsenal return to UEFA Champions League action at home to Lille on October 12th.

The Gunners sealed a 2-1 home win over Leeds United upon the restart of their Premier League season over the weekend - as Arteta's focus now shifts to Europe - after winning 1-0 at Napoli in their UCL opener last month.

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October is a key month for Arteta, with four games on the agenda across all competitions, and the Spanish coach has revealed two players could miss out against Lille for an odd reason.

Defender Piero Hincape played the final 10 minutes against Daniel Farke's team, with Martin Zubimendi, but the pair were both bizarrely injured in the warm down at the Emirates Stadium.

"We had a training session planned for after the game for players that did not have enough minutes, and in two very unfortunate actions we lost two players. Not great.

"We need to assess them today, and have further scans to see where they are, then we will have a timeframe on how long they are going to be out for."

Hincapie's ankle injury does appear to be more serious, after being carried off the pitch by goalkeeper Illan Meslier, with Zubimendi's issue a muscular concern.