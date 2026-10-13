Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his squad following their comfortable 3-0 Champions League win over Lille on Tuesday (October 13).

The Premier League side scored all three goals in eight second half minutes to secure all three points against Lille at the Emirates.

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Bukayo Saka was the real difference maker, coming off the bench in the 65th minute to first provide the assist for Eberechi Eze and then bag his own goal.

Arsenal have arguably the best squad in England and maybe even Europe at the moment, something that manager Arteta is well aware of.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, he said: "We had to increase the technical level, teams are really well organised at this level.

“We gave simple things away - bad touches, mis-timed things, when we sent balls into the box it was into the wrong areas and we get caught.

“Once we did that better we started to play in the opposition box and with the quality we have they made a difference."

On quality of substitutions: "The ones that started too, we get into some incredible positions. The ones that finished the game were extraordinary - they increased the intensity and quality.

"The minutes are given because they deserve them. Everyone has to earn it because we can see competition and options and that will only ebenfit our performances."

On preparing for the next one: "It's difficult in the Champions League - Lille are a brilliant team. But winning helps - the energy will be good when we start to prepare the Sunday game."