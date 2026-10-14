Arteta dedicates win to Friar after his tragic death: I'm sure that he has enjoyed the win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has paid tribute to Ken Friar after the club's win over Lille.

Friar, Arsenal’s life president, sadly passed away at the age of 92 this week after over 70 years of service to the North London side.

Advertisement Advertisement

The club legend, who was awarded an OBE in 2000 for services to football, began working for Arsenal as a young boy after meeting manager George Allison.

After progressing through the ranks, he became one of its most influential administrators and provided support throughout several generations of managers whilst being known as "Mr Arsenal".

Arteta paid tribute to him after the Champions League win against Lille, stating that the win was for him.

"That's for him. I'm sure that he has enjoyed the win, the manner that the team played. I know that he was very, very proud about the position of the club right now, the players that we have and the unity and the connection that we have built.

"It's a really sad day. When I woke up, I received a call from Richard Garlick to let me know that Ken had passed away. I had the honour to meet him, to spend time with him, to learn from him.

"There are people that fulfil their role in a football club and there are very, very few that are able to translate his aura, his personality, his love for the club, to build an identity, to build a culture, to build values and to have the vision for what was next for this football club and to have that incredible mind to create what he has created for the club."

The players wore black armbands during their Champions League match against Lille on 13 October to honour Friar and further tributes are planned for this weekend's clash against Everton during Arsenal's next home game.

Friar's legacy is also commemorated by the Ken Friar Bridge near the Emirates Stadium and a statue depicting him as a young boy playing football outside the old Highbury ground.