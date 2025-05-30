Tribal Football
Sacchi offers Inzaghi advice on Inter Milan Champions League final approach

Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi believes Inter Milan can win the Champions League final on Saturday night.

Inter will meet PSG in Munich with the Parisians, for many, the favourites.

But Sacchi told Libero: "Inter have the chances of winning the Champions League, but they must follow some dictates that I would like to recommend to (Simone) Inzaghi.

"He is very good and has improved a lot, he is growing, but he must pay attention to some details. First of all he must encourage the team and the players, who must not enter the field with fear.

"Then, against Bayern and Barcelona, ​​I saw 7-8 players in their own defensive area on several occasions. That's how you risk it. The players must not retreat, even if they have scored one or two goals. If they give space to PSG, there will be trouble."

Champions LeagueSerie AInzaghi SimoneInterPSG
