Inter Milan keeper Sommer: We must show courage against PSG

Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer admits he feels full of confidence ahead of the Champions League final against PSG.

Sommer has been one of the success stories of Inter's road to Munich this season.

He told Il Corriere della Sera: "The season in the Champions League was totally different: in the league we did well but we gave away important points. Now it's a different story, we need to have the courage and concentration that we had in all the European matches: we deserved to get to the final.

"Yes, they are a very strong team, stronger than in previous years. They have many high-quality players. For us it is important to put the same energy into them that we put into the other matches. We also have many players who were in the final two years ago: experience can be an important factor."

On PSG counterpart Gigio Donnarumma, the Swiss veteran also said: "It's not Sommer against Donnarumma: my focus is on our performance. But I can't wait to play against him: we know each other a little, also because my coach was with him in Paris. I like Gigio a lot, I've looked at him for many years now as a reference."