Inter Milan hero Ronaldo: Thuram would've been great strike-partner

Former Inter Milan star Ronaldo admits he's a fan of Marcus Thuram.

Ronaldo believes Thuram can make the difference against PSG in Saturday's Champions League final.

He said, "I haven't seen all the games this year, only the most important ones, but the last Champions League match at San Siro was enough for me: he seemed like the striker that any other striker would want to have close to him.

"I played against his father, an incredible defender: he must have passed on to him a bit of his mentality. Someone who plays like Marcus would have made me score a lot of goals."

Best coach in the world joining biggest team in the world

On Carlo Ancelotti taking charge of Brazil, Ronaldo also told Il Gazzetta dello Sport: "Curiosity, anticipation. Perhaps the best coach in the world in the biggest national team in the world.

"Maybe in my time it would have been impossible to see a foreigner on the bench of Brazil, but times have changed, football is even more global and then Ancelotti is not just any foreigner...

"I wish him the best, he has already understood how much people will love him, but we need to give him the right time to manage a new reality: the goal is the 2026 World Cup."