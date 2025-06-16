Rooney confirms his future ahead of the new season: I’m enjoying it, so, that’s where I’ll be

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has confirmed that he is unlikely to reenter management ahead of the new season.

The England international has spent time at DC United, Birmingham City, Derby County and most recently Plymouth Argyle which ended in December after a run of disappointing results. His record of 45 wins in 178 matches and a win percentage that is rarely above 25% is tough to read for the former United star who has so much experience in the game.

Following his departure, he returned to punditry with Amazon Prime Video and helped with huge events such as the Champions League where he has looked at home. Now, after appearing in Soccer Aid on Sunday, in which he scored the opening goal in front of the Stretford End at Old Trafford, Rooney clarified his next career move ahead of the new campaign.

"Obviously just doing some TV work at the minute, so that’s what I’m doing.

"I’m enjoying it. So, that’s where I’ll be."

Reflecting on the result, Rooney admitted that it was a tough game but in the end the goal was to raise money for a good cause. In the end the match raised a total of £15M for UNICEF which everyone involved can be proud of.

"We knew it was always going to be a tough game.

"They had some really good players in the team. But I thought it was a good game for everyone who came to watch.

"Unfortunately we didn’t win, obviously that was the fun but the main reason we’re all here today is to try and raise money."