Man Utd signing Cunha: Rooney, Scholes... wow!

Manchester United signing Matheus Cunha admits he grew up a big fan of their 2008 Champions League winning team.

"I remember the whole squad at the time that I started to watch,” Cunha told MUTV.

“I like, in the front, (Wayne) Rooney. Wow! (He’s) someone I think I have a lot of particulars in my game, as I always give everything.

“He was then the no.10, I remember it on his shirt, and everyone loved the skills of the player in this shirt, but he always brought more. He goes to the grass to take the ball; this kind of energy inside of him was a big example.”

Proving his support, Cunha then rattled off the team overall.

“Of course, I can mention a lot of the players,” he continued.

“(Cristiano) Ronaldo, everyone knows, it is easy to talk about him. But Ryan Giggs (as well). Everyone! I can imagine the team, you know, it started with (Edwin) Van der Sar in the goal, Rio Ferdinand, with (Nemanja) Vidic, the defenders. Paul Scholes, wow, (Michael) Carrick. The team for me was a big impact for my teenage years.”