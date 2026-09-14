Rodri insists that Barcelona are NOT favourites to win the Champions League, but...

Barcelona superstar Rodri moved to down play their 'favourites' tag for this Champions League, but that doesn't mean he has given up hope of winning it.

Hansi Flick’s side look like the best in Europe at the moment, with 21 goals scored and four conceded over their five games in all competitions.

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Barcelona currently sit third in the Champions League league phase, just behind reigning champions PSG and Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich following their 5-1 win over Feyenoord.

Many have claimed that the Catalans are favourites to win the tournament outright, but Rodri has played down that expectation.

Speaking in an interview via Mundo Deportivo, the 30-year-old said: "The Champions League is possible, but I don't think we are the favourites."

“I clearly see it as a possible title, and it is, if you can put it that way, that remaining step for us to establish ourselves and show Europe the nature of the team we represent.

“From this standpoint I don't think we are the favourites, because we must understand where we came from, and understand what it takes to be champions, and this team still needs to correct several things to become champion."